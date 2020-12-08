Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,627 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths on Tuesday. There were 58,501 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 253,649 while the total number of deaths is 10,833.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.81%.
There are 1,552 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 36 since Monday. There are 310 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 58,601 active cases in Massachusetts.