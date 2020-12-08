BOSTON (CBS) – In a year of difficult calls, Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to roll back the state reopening policy was one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

Baker said as much repeatedly in his briefing, and you could have gleaned that with the sound turned off. Our normally calm, collected governor seemed very emotional several times, frustrated about the scofflaws who keep breaking the rules and spreading the virus, and angry at critics of his reluctance to reimpose these restrictions who he cast as armchair quarterbacks insensitive to the pain these rules can cause people who can’t work remotely.

But will this move damage Baker’s political standing with a public that’s every bit as weary of this crisis as he is, if not more so?

The head of the Massachusetts Democratic Party issued a statement Tuesday slamming Baker as a “negligent” leader who “only acts when pressured.” And there’s no doubt there’s a toll being taken here.

Take a look at the latest findings of the Covid States Project poll, a major measurement of public attitudes toward pandemic policies.

Here in Massachusetts, support for business shut-downs sits at 63%, down 26% from the same poll last April. Remote-only schooling is backed by 71%, down 22% since the spring.

And while roughly eight in ten people back restricting restaurants to take-out service only and keeping large sports and entertainment venues closed, those numbers are still down double digits from the spring.

But while this poll reflects fatigue, it also shows strong majority support for restrictions even tougher than what the governor is calling for. And any politician would love to have approval ratings as high as the remaining support for those measures.

No wonder Baker’s numbers have remained high throughout this crisis – his tough calls are exactly what most of the public seems to want him to do.