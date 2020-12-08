Comments
CONCORD (CBS) – Concord is warning residents about COVID-19 cases at two restaurants in town.
The Board of Health said a number of staff members at Sorrento’s Pizza and Fiorella’s tested positive for the coronavirus and were potentially infectious while at work.
People who ate at the restaurants or got take out during the following dates may have been exposed according to the town:
Fiorella’s – 24 Walden St. Nov. 23-27
Sorrento’s Pizzeria – 58 Thoreau St. Nov. 21-29