CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — One of the best cities for college students is right here in Massachusetts, according to a new ranking. Cambridge comes in ninth on WalletHub’s list of “The Best College Towns & Cities In America.”
While the city unsurprisingly scores very low when it comes to “wallet friendliness,” Cambridge ranks highly for “social environment” and “academic and economic opportunities.” Famously home to Harvard University and MIT, the city is fifth in the nation for “highest quality of higher education,” according to WalletHub.
Ann Arbor, Michigan came in first on the list, followed by Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah. Boston was all the way down at No. 238.
The Massachusetts cities ranked inside the Top 100 were Medford at No. 48, Somerville at No. 56, Amherst at No. 76 and Brookline at No. 88.
Click here to see the full list.