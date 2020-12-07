CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
CANTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rollover caused delays on I-93 South at Exit 2 in Canton Monday afternoon. The crash closed the ramp from Route 138 to I-93 south, as well as two lanes of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted at 4 p.m. that the lane closures could last another two hours as the truck is uprighted.

SkyEye footage showed trash scattered across the highway and a shattered windshield on the truck. No one was seriously hurt.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the truck to crash.

 

