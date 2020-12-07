CANTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rollover caused delays on I-93 South at Exit 2 in Canton Monday afternoon. The crash closed the ramp from Route 138 to I-93 south, as well as two lanes of the highway.
Massachusetts State Police tweeted at 4 p.m. that the lane closures could last another two hours as the truck is uprighted.
UPDATE Right two lanes and ramp from 138 to 93 south remain closed. Truck is being uprighted. Current estimate is that lane closures will last another two hours. #MATraffic https://t.co/tGeXOmyP7a
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 7, 2020
SkyEye footage showed trash scattered across the highway and a shattered windshield on the truck. No one was seriously hurt.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the truck to crash.