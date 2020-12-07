BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline police arrested Zanini Cineus Monday morning for allegedly breaking into the mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. And it’s apparently not the first time the 34-year-old Cineus has been charged in a Brady-related crime.
Officers responded to Woodland Road after alarms went off just before 6 a.m. Police said they found Cineus sitting on a couch in the former New England Patriots quarterback’s basement. An alarm company was watching him on camera, police said.
No one else was home at the time. Brady and his family moved to Florida earlier this year after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brookline police noted that Cineus had “several active warrants” for incidents that occurred in Foxboro late last year. In October of 2019, he was accused of stealing a game-worn Brady jersey reportedly worth $10,000 and other memorabilia from the Patriots Hall of Fame. Police at the time said they caught Cineus wearing the stolen jersey under his jacket.
Cineus was arrested and charged with larceny, and reportedly pleaded not guilty.
Police said Cineus, who is currently homeless, is expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court later Monday on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing.
Fan of the year! or stalker?