Cam Newton Rewards Bill Belichick's Trust And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYes, they won 45-0. But how would things have gone if Bill Belichick didn't make a bold decision, or if Cam Newton didn't reward him?

N'Keal Harry Ignoring Outside Noise, Says His Confidence Is Growing Every WeekN'Keal Harry has been labeled a bust by many, but the receiver is blocking out the outside noise and focused on helping the Patriots win football games.

Cam Newton Loves Matthew SlaterCam Newton may have been wearing sunglasses, but it was still clear that his eyes lit up when given the opportunity to speak about Matthew Slater.

Red Claws Reportedly Opting Out Of NBA G League BubbleIt doesn't look like there will be a Maine Red Claws season this year.

The Gunner Olszewski Game: How Converted DII Defensive Back Helped Fuel Patriots' Blowout Of ChargersGunner Olszewski, the converted DII defensive back-turned-NFL receiver and special teamer, finally put forth a performance that reflected his hard-working mentality.