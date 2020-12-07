Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline police said they arrested a man Monday morning for breaking into the mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Officers responded to Woodland Road after alarms went off just before 6 a.m.
Police said they found the man on a couch in the former New England Patriots quarterback’s basement. An alarm company was watching him on camera, police said.
No one else was home at the time. Brady and his family moved to Florida earlier this year after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court on charges of breaking and entering in nighttime and trespassing. His name has not yet been released.