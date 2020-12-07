BOSTON (CBS) — The Los Angeles Chargers are likely going to need a new head coach for next season. A vacancy could even open up in the next few days (hours?) after Anthony Lynn’s team was pummeled by the Patriots to the tune of 45-0 on Sunday.

Could it be a guy on the opposite sideline on Sunday that takes over for Lynn in Los Angeles? According to Albert Breer, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is ready to take another swing at being a head coach.

“At 45, I think McDaniels is ready to take his second shot, even if that second shot isn’t perfect,” Breer wrote on Monday.

Last week, Breer highlighted McDaniels’ potential fit with the Chargers:

And I think if the Chargers do move on, the focus would go to finding the right guy to make the most out of the window they’re entering into—with a young quarterback on a rookie deal. One early name I’ve heard, along those lines, is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who’s developed non-first-rounders like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and Matt Cassel into starting quarterbacks. Interestingly enough, in an interview with our old buddy Peter King before the draft, Herbert raised McDaniels’s name.

A bright offensive mind like McDaniels would make a lot of sense for the Chargers, a team that gave the keys to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert this season. McDaniels has been connected to a handful of openings over the last few years, but has remained in New England.

McDaniels’ next head coaching opportunity will likely be his last if he doesn’t succeed. He had a tumultuous two years with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, which came to an end when the Broncos started his second season at 3-9. He was hired to helm the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but backed out of that job at the last second to remain in New England.

But it sounds like McDaniels is ready to move on once again. At least it’s always visor weather in Los Angeles.