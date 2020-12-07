Ups & Downs: Patriots Dominate All Three Phases In Blowout Win Over ChargersThe Patriots needed a win on Sunday. They got a win, and an absolutely dominating one at that.

Bill Belichick Becomes First Head Coach With Wins In 50 Different NFL StadiumsBill Belichick has obviously done quite a bit over his nearly 50-year career in the NFL. But Sunday's win over the L.A. Chargers gave him another prestigious honor to list on his Hall of Fame resumé.

The Gunner Olszewski Game: How Converted DII Defensive Back Helped Fuel Patriots' Blowout Of ChargersGunner Olszewski, the converted DII defensive back-turned-NFL receiver and special teamer, finally put forth a performance that reflected his hard-working mentality.

Patriots Blow Out Chargers To Get Back To .500, Stay Alive In Playoff HuntThe Patriots got themselves back to .500 on Sunday in Los Angeles, and they did it with a flourish.

Cam Newton Extends His Own NFL Record, Hits Double Digits In Rushing TDs For Third TimeCam Newton already owned the NFL record for most double-digit rushing TD seasons by a quarterback. He extended it on Sunday.