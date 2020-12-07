Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – The woman who died after being hit by a plow truck Saturday in Lowell has been identified as 27-year-old Deanne Fontes. She was in a wheelchair when the truck struck her and a 39-year-old Carlisle man who was pushing her.
The crash happened at the intersection of School and Cross Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
They were struck by a Chevy Silverado with a plow attached to it. Fontes was thrown under a parked car across the street.
Fontes was taken to Tufts Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The Carlisle man was also taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.