BOSTON (CBS) – Sandwich, the oldest town on Cape Cod, was settled in 1637 and is now home to hockey greats, Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson, good friends and former teammates who actually live in the same neighborhood.

The Cape Cod Canal was constructed through the town starting in 1909, making travel here possible in 1914.

But they were making glass here well before that.

And at the Sandwich Glass Museum, the history of glass, and the art of making it, still takes center stage.

“The Boston and Sandwich glass museum tells the story of Boston and sandwich glass company started here in Sandwich in 1825,” said executive director Katie Campbell.

The factory turned this fishing town into a manufacturing center known all over the world.

“It is a big deal. It is absolutely a big deal,” said Campbell.

Such a big deal in fact, there is room after room here at the museum dedicated to the evolution and history of the product.

But the biggest deal is right now and the 11th annual Glassblowers’ Christmas where local artists are showcased in time for the holidays.

From snowmen, to shells, the glass ornaments are unique, but also for sale because it is the season of giving.

This is a museum for more than just your grandmother.

“I think it’s for everyone. I get calls all the time. ‘I have a 5-year-old will they find anything interesting?’ And the answer is yes,” said Campbell.

The museum is now open and the Christmas display runs through December 30.