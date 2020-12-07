Belichick Hopes For Some More Team Bonding During Patriots' Time In Los AngelesThe Patriots get to spend a few extra days out in sunny California, a nice bonus to having back-to-back games against Los Angeles opponents on their schedule. But as always, this is a business trip for New England.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.

Report: McDaniels Ready For Second Shot As NFL Head CoachWe've hit the point of the season where we're hearing rumblings of Josh McDaniels wanting to be a head coach again.

How Patriots' Path To Playoffs Can Change Dramatically In Coming DaysHere's how the Patriots can take some massive strides in the AFC playoff race.

Cam Newton Rewards Bill Belichick's Trust And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsYes, they won 45-0. But how would things have gone if Bill Belichick didn't make a bold decision, or if Cam Newton didn't reward him?