BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Boston Public Schools will welcome more high-need students back to the classroom next week.
The district said it plans to reopen 28 schools and accommodate 1,700 students who have been learning from home since October, when rising COVID-19 cases forced the shift to remote learning.
Boston is providing in-person learning for fewer than 200 students at four schools, representing less than 1% of the more than 51,000 students in the system.
On Friday, the top education official in Massachusetts ordered Boston, Worcester and Springfield schools districts to submit plans for bringing students with disabilities and special needs back to school.
The district said it will notify parents Tuesday if their child is allowed back.
