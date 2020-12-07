ARLINGTON (CBS) — A man accused of stealing 19 Amazon packages was arrested by Arlington police. Patrick McLaughlin, 37, of Everett, was initially arrested for operating under the influence of drugs on Saturday afternoon.
“While speaking with McLaughlin, officers observed several Amazon packages inside the vehicle that appeared to be mostly sealed and have different names on the address labels,” said a police statement.
The opened and unopened packages had been sent to various addresses in Woburn and Revere.
Police also found a BB gun and several bags of clothes in the truck.
McLaughlin faces two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and 32 counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200, along with OUI drug. He is expected to appear in Cambridge District Court on Monday.