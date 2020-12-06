WESTBORO (CBS) – The heavy snow was coming down at a good clip earlier Saturday afternoon, turning the roads into a sloppy mess.

Like many on the Mass. Pike on Saturday, Craig Mroczka said he had a tough time getting around.

“It was tough. Visibility was bad, and there was a lot of snow on the pike,” said Mroczka. “It’s the wet, heavy stuff. Everyone was taking it pretty slow. I mean, you had to because the visibility was so bad, and there was really only about one lane that was open, so it was coming down pretty hard.”

State Police responded to spin outs and crashes all over the state, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer that blocked all lanes on the pike, leading to a major backup.

Leo Varanov was traveling with his family on the road and saw several car wrecks.

“The car was all over the road. It was hard to control, so everybody was driving real slow and guys that were going fast. I saw a bunch of accidents cars slipping and spinning out, trucks too,” said Varanov.

During the storm, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation had more than 1900 pieces of equipment out clearing snow off the roads.

It was the real first test of the winter season.