BOSTON (CBS) — New England’s special teams unit came out to play on Sunday. The Patriots scored not one, but two special teams touchdowns against the Chargers in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

New England’s special teams unit accounted for 14 of the team’s 28 first-half points against the Chargers.

First up, it was a 70-yard punt return touchdown by Gunner Olszewski early in the second quarter. After the Patriots defense forced a three-and-out on L.A.’s second possession, Olszewski got some great blocks from Matthew Slater, Rashod Berry and Donte Moncrief and took the punt to the house.

It was Olszewski’s first career touchdown, and it was the team’s first punt return for a touchdown since 2014. The score gave New England a 14-0 lead at the time.

One special teams score wasn’t enough, so the Patriots tacked on another just before halftime. Michael Badgley lined up for a 58-yard attempt at the end of the half, but it was rejected by Cody Davis. Devin McCourty scooped it up and sped his way 44 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

Devin McCourty scoops and scores the blocked punt for SIX. The second special teams TD for the @Patriots today. #GoPats 📺: #NEvsLAC on CBS

It was New England’s first blocked field goal for a touchdown since (you guessed it) 2014, and it gave the team a 28-0 advantage at halftime.

Sunday marked the third time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots have scored two special teams touchdowns. They also did it in 2018 — off a 95-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson and a 29-yard punt block returned by Kyle Van Noy — and in 2010 — off a 103-yard kickoff return by Brandon Tate and a 35-yard blocked field goal return by Kyle Arrington.

Belichick must be very pleased with his team — especially his special teams unit — after such a monster first half in Los Angeles.