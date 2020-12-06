BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots trip to Los Angeles happens to coincide with a stay-at-home order going into effect in the area, due to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. It seems, though, that the Patriots won’t have to scramble for either of their games in Inglewood.
As of Sunday, the NFL said that there’s been no indication that Los Angeles county will ban contact sports, a move which Santa Clara county made recently, thus forcing the San Francisco 49ers to relocate to Arizona.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams and Chargers will be allowed to play and practice as scheduled “for the foreseeable future.” The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin also received comment from an NFL spokesman, which noted “there’s nothing to report” with regard to the two L.A. teams being impacted by the order.
The planned shutdown is large in scale. CBS Los Angeles noted that the order — which will be active through at least Dec. 28 — “will result in the closure of personal care services such as nail and hair salons and barbershops, as well as the closure of bars and wineries. The order also closes indoor and outdoor playgrounds, museums, zoos, cardrooms, live audience sports and amusement parks.”
The Patriots flew to Los Angeles on Friday, with games scheduled for Sunday against the Chargers and Thursday night against the Rams. They’re scheduled to practice at UCLA between games.