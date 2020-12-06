BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has obviously done quite a bit over his nearly 50-year career in the NFL. But Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers gave him another prestigious honor to list on his Hall of Fame resumé.

New England’s 45-0 blowout victory was Belichick’s first win at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, making him the only coach in the Super Bowl era to earn a win at 50 different NFL stadiums. That tally includes postseason play.

With SoFi Stadium out of the way, the only two current venues that Belichick doesn’t have a win at are Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium and U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Patriots haven’t been to Allegiant Stadium yet, and Belichick is 0-1 in his visits to U.S Bank Stadium, dropping a pretty big game to the Philadelphia Eagles three years ago.

Bill Belichick has now won a game in 50 different NFL stadiums*. The ONLY coach to do so in the Super Bowl era. *includes playoffs pic.twitter.com/6JFkNOCoHC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 7, 2020

Sunday also marked the 455th game of Belichick’s career, breaking his tie with Tom Landry for the third-most games coached in NFL history. Belichick now trails George Halas (506) and Don Shula (526) for that milestone.

As always, Belichick deflected much of the praise sent his way after Sunday’s victory.

“It’s a ton of respect for all the coaches that I’ve been compared to over the years. Certainly, coach Landry is one of the all-time greats and I have so much admiration for him, Halas and [Curly] Lambeau. Those guys made the game and taught us the game, either through themselves or their disciples,” he said. “I’m just – no one cares about that now. We’re two-thirds of the way through the season and I’m just trying to do my part to prepare the team to win today and prepare them to beat the Rams [on Thursday].”

He once again pointed to the long list of great players that he’s coached for racking up all of those victories over his career.

“The only reason I’ve won a lot of games is because I’ve coached a lot of good players. Players win games and I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of great players through the years,” said Belichick. “We won today because our players made big plays to win. I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to coach some outstanding players and they turned those into outstanding teams.”

The Patriots improved to 6-6 on the season with Sunday’s victory.