Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots won’t be getting wide receiver Julian Edelman back in the immediate future as he continues to recover from a knee procedure earlier in the season.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday that Edelman “fully intends” to return this year, but the Patriots believe he is “still a couple of weeks” from playing again.
Edelman will miss New England’s next two games, both in Los Angeles, but will likely be closer to getting back on the field at that point, Schefter reported.
In addition to currently being on injured reserve, Edelman was also added to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list last week.