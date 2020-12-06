Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power Saturday as wet, heavy snow and wind pushed across Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, over 50,000 customers were without electricity at the peak of the storm.
The number of customers without electricity dropped later in the night, as there were 22,312 customers without electricity at 11:00 p.m. By Sunday morning around 8 a.m., only 7,387 customers were in the dark.
Power outages were expected as a band of heavy, wet snow moved through the area. More than 12 inches of snow was forecasted for parts of the state.
Well that is what we get when we don’t have the stones to stand up to the unions. Our powerlines should be in the ground, not hanging like spaghetti from every street corner. The only reason they do that now is so the union workers at the power companies have something to come out and fix on overtime every time a snowflake falls. There are cities in Europe older than this country that have their lines in the ground. It is NOT that difficult and while yes, expensive – it is cheaper than having the line workers screw around all year round every year