Patriots WR Julian Edelman Reportedly 'Still A Couple Of Weeks' From ReturningThe Patriots won’t be getting wide receiver Julian Edelman back in the immediate future as he continues to recover from a knee procedure earlier in the season.

Patriots-Chargers Week 13 PredictionsThe Patriots can get back to .500 for the first time since October if they can beat the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday.

Patriots-Chargers What To Watch For: Run Damien, RunThis doesn't have the hype of a Patriots-Chargers matchup of yesteryear, but it's a big game for New England.

Patriots-Chargers News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Chargers matchup.

Cam Newton Among 12 Patriots Listed As Questionable On Week 13 Injury ReportThe Patriots have a dozen players listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, including QB Cam Newton.