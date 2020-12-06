Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – A 27-year-old woman died after being hit by a plow truck Saturday in Lowell. The woman was being pushed in a wheelchair when the truck struck her and the man who was pushing her.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of School and Cross Street as wet and heavy snow fell throughout the region.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said the woman and man were hit by a Chevy Silverado with a plow attached.
Because of the impact, the woman was thrown under a parked car across the street.
Both people were taken to an area hospital, but the woman did not survive. The man remains hospitalized.
The plow driver remained on scene. No charges have been announced.