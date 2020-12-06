Dalton Keene Active For Patriots Vs. ChargersRookie tight end Dalton Keene is set to play in his second NFL game on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Report: Patriots' Games In Los Angeles Won't Be Affected By Stay-At-Home OrderDespite a stay at home order taking effect in Los Angeles, the Patriots won't have to scramble for either of their games in Inglewood.

Patriots' Mystery Man Ernie Adams Won't Reveal Pink Stripes Meaning: 'Sometimes It's Best To Leave Things To People's Imaginations'When it comes to the Patriots dynasty, few folk heroes can match the intrigue and mystique of Ernie Adams.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Reportedly 'Still A Couple Of Weeks' From ReturningThe Patriots won’t be getting wide receiver Julian Edelman back in the immediate future as he continues to recover from a knee procedure earlier in the season.

Patriots-Chargers Week 13 PredictionsThe Patriots can get back to .500 for the first time since October if they can beat the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday.