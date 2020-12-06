BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the financial troubles facing her constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic are “unprecedented in every way.”
Pressley talked about Massachusetts residents’ financial hardships during a conversation with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
The 7th congressional district representative said she hears from people all the time who “are in dire straits.”
Pressley said she spoke with a woman recently with three children who receives $111 a month in unemployment and has $1,900 in rent to pay. The woman told Pressley she has completely depleted her savings and has $35 to her name.
“The people we continue to be in communication with are the people I’m fighting for in Washington every day,” Pressley said. “What they’re demanding and what they deserve and what I’m fighting for is direct cash relief, recurring payments, rent and mortgage cancellation, eviction and foreclosure moratoriums. Certainly a massive federal investment in state and municipal aid, extended unemployment.”
“Our families are hurting. This is unprecedented in every way. The food insecurity, the unemployment, and the number of families on the precipice of eviction.”
Pressley also spoke about the recently passed Massachusetts police reform bill, which she said is “long overdue.”
Keller @ Large: Part 2