WORCESTER (CBS) – Rows of beds will soon be used by COVID-19 patients as the DCU Center in Worcester once again transforms into a field hospital. On Sunday, the facility started accepting patients.

The DCU Center was used as a field hospital in the spring as well.

“We are anticipating we will be busier this time just because our mission is so that the hospital can remain open outpatients and those procedures that were shut down the first go round,” said Pete Lancette, Chief Nursing Officer.

The field hospital holds up to 215 beds. Those accepted will not be intensive care patients.

The average stay will be 4-10 days maximum. The field hospital has also made a lot of changes.

“We increased our capacities. We added telemetry beds. Added diagnostic capabilities portable x-ray here and process of adding cardiac echo’s and so all things we learned over the course of the pandemic to treat these patients,” Lancette said.

Frontline nurses working at the field hospital said they are ready to help stop the spread of the virus by getting their patients well as safely and quickly as possible.

“To be part of something bigger. I think it’s going to be very successful. UMass folks are fabulous in terms of onboarding us and giving us the support, we need,” nurse Jane Dylewicz said.

Coordinators say they made a lot of changes and upgrades since their last field hospital in April.

“We created some patient care areas they can sit watch TV and play board games. We have exercise equipment and respiratory therapy,” Lancette said.

Adeylne Cadet says she’s not surprised this field hospital had to re-open.

“Just wear a mask and we wouldn’t have to be here but unfortunately it’s still on the rise, but we are here to help everyone to put down the curve again,” Cadet said.