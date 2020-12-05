BOSTON (CBS) – The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic may have put a stop to the traditional August Pan-Mass Challenge ride this year, but it could not stop the fundraising or the determination to fight cancer.
The Pan-Mass Challenge announced Saturday that a $50 million donation was made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, exceeding their expectations when the annual 3-day bike event had to be cancelled.
Instead, the PMC moved forward with the PMC 2020 Reimagined, which asked participants to ride their own course during the summer, while raising critical dollars for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.
“The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many aspects of our daily lives this year – but cancer stops for nothing,” said PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr. “I am incredibly proud of our community’s resiliency and dedication to our mission.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unexpected challenges for the cancer community and this incredibly generous gift will make an unparalleled impact on our work in the fight against cancer,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber.
The Pan-Mass Challenge has raised more than $750 million since 1980.