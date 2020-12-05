LITTLETON, MA (CBS) – There was plenty of snowfall in Littleton, but perhaps not enough plows on the roadways to keep up at the height of the nor’easter.

“It was building up so quick and with the ground being frozen, it was tough keeping up,” said plow driver Joe DeCoste.

The heavy, thick snowflakes, mixed with the whipping winds, made for tough visibility and even slicker streets.

“I watched a truck go do a 180 into the woods this morning,” said DeCoste.

The pizza delivery drivers at Littleton Sub Shoppe couldn’t barely make it out of the parking lot, let alone up the slushy driveways.

“It’s a struggle for them right now,” said owner James Hopkins. “We’ve actually had a few drivers who had to come back. They couldn’t get to houses because of the hills and stuff.”

After a mild winter, the snowy blast snuck up on one family who braved the elements for take-out.

“I was surprised because this morning it was just raining, so I wasn’t anticipating it being this much snow at this point today,” said Hannah Colby of Littleton.

The clean-up isn’t ideal, but at least it’s the kind of snow that makes for easy shoveling and plowing.

“We’re due. We’ve been waiting for it, so I’m glad it’s here,” said DeCoste.