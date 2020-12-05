Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — More than 27,000 homes and businesses lost power Saturday as wet, heavy snow and wind pushed across Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers without electricity was at 27,609 as of 4:30 p.m.
Power outages were expected as a band of heavy, wet snow moved through the area. More than 12 inches of snow was forecasted for parts of the state.
Snow is expected to continue falling into the night. Wind gusts up to 40-60 mph are possible on Cape Ann, the South Shore, Cape and Islands.