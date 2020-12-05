WEATHER ALERT:Nor'easter May Dump 12+ Inches Of Heavy Snow In Parts Of Massachusetts Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Snow piled up in parts of Massachusetts on Saturday. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Gardner 7.0″
Worcester 6.0″
Petersham 6.0″
Rutlam 6.0″
Lunenburg 5.5″
Hubbardston 5.3″
Boylston 5.1″
Auburn 4.8″
Holden 4.5″
Cherry Valley 4.5″
Grafton 4.0″
Spencer 4.0″
Sterling 4.0″
Sturbridge 3.5″
Westborough 3.1″
Hudson 3.0″
Leominster 3.0″
Baldwinville 2.8″
Lancaster 2.0″
Northborough 1.2″

