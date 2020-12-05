Comments
Gardner 7.0″
BOSTON (CBS) – Snow piled up in parts of Massachusetts on Saturday. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Worcester 6.0″
Petersham 6.0″
Rutlam 6.0″
Lunenburg 5.5″
Hubbardston 5.3″
Boylston 5.1″
Auburn 4.8″
Holden 4.5″
Cherry Valley 4.5″
Grafton 4.0″
Spencer 4.0″
Sterling 4.0″
Sturbridge 3.5″
Westborough 3.1″
Hudson 3.0″
Leominster 3.0″
Baldwinville 2.8″
Lancaster 2.0″
Northborough 1.2″