BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,356 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths on Saturday. This marks the third consecutive day in which the state reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases.
There were 106,116 total new tests reported Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 242,812 while the total number of deaths is 10,715.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.40%.
There are 1,428 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of 34 from Friday. There are 283 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 54,199 active cases in Massachusetts.