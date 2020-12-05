BEDFORD (CBS) — Criminal charges will not be filed in the death of a veteran at the VA Hospital in Bedford. The cause of his death has not been determined, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The body of a 62-year-old man was found in the stairwell of a building on June 12. The man, identified as Timothy White, was last seen at the facility on May 8. He was reported missing a few days later.

“[E]ven with the release of this report, Mr. White’s family is left without a clear understanding of exactly what happened in the days between when he was reported missing and when he was located a month later, further compounding the pain of their loss. Our investigation into this matter revealed a pattern of poor communication and an absence of policies and protocols which resulted in a failure for any agency to have clear and complete control over the stairwell where Mr. White was found,” said D.A. Marian Ryan in a statement. “To ensure that this situation does not repeat itself and that no family will suffer a similar fate in the future, these shortfalls should be addressed immediately.”

Investigators said in June that foul play was not suspected.

According to the D.A., White had been living in a residential area on the campus that was operated by Caritas Communities, but he was able to come and go freely at the time of his death.