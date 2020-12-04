BOSTON (CBS) – Have you tested out the snowblower yet? If not, today might be a good time to gas up ‘ol reliable and give it a test run. I mean, it is December after all! Models are coming into better agreement Friday and the snow forecast for Saturday is becoming a bit more clear.

It appears as though this storm will take the shape of a classic early or late season winter storm in southern New England. Tough to get much snow accumulation close to the coastline (largely thanks to a relative mild ocean), and the favored “jackpot” areas are likely to the north and west especially with elevation.

This one will be a very heavy, wet, pasty snow. For the most part, the snow will be falling into surface temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Not to mention, it will be following several hours of rainfall and landing on an unfrozen, mild ground. All of those factors lead us forecasters to believe that heavy snow accumulation will be hard to come by.

There is one caveat, one “wildcard” if you will.

Just about the only way to get a significant snow accumulation at lower elevations in a situation like this is with heavy banding. As this storm intensifies south of Long Island and eventually just to the south of Cape Cod, it will likely produce a band of heavy snowfall somewhere to the north and west of the center’s passing. These bands can really mess up an otherwise good forecast, many times dropping several inches of snowfall in an hour for several hours over the same locations. So, this could be one of those situations where you get a sloppy inch or two in one area and a few towns over (under an overachieving heavy snow band) get more than a half a foot.

Our biggest concern is trying to determine IF that snow band forms, WHERE does it form and for HOW LONG does it last?

Six inches or more of heavy, wet snow falling in just a few hours can cause significant tree and power line damage, leading to numerous power outages. As of now, the most likely location for this to occur appears to be in the higher elevations of Worcester County and southwest New Hampshire.

Got plans Saturday? Let’s break this down hour by hour.

8 a.m. Saturday:

All rain at this point.

Rain shield covers most of southern New England.

Light rain reaches up into southern New Hampshire.

Steadier, heavier rain falling south of the Mass Pike

Noon Saturday:

Rain changing to wet snow in higher elevations of southern New England including hills of Worcester County and the Berkshires

Moderate, steady rain falling in eastern Mass.

Heavier downpours possible extreme southeast Mass. (Cape Cod area)

4 p.m. Saturday:

Rain/snow line collapsing eastward, likely around or through about 495 (north from Marlboro to Lowell)

Heavy, wet snow now falling most places west of 495

Heavy banding likely setting up in Worcester county area

Light snow in western Mass., farther away from storm center

Rain holding on along the coast, perhaps some wet flakes mixing in around Route 128 and I-95

8 p.m. Saturday:

Rain/snow line continues to collapse eastward

Snow now falling all the way to the coast and in Boston

Rain holds on Plymouth County and on the Cape and Islands

Heavy banding may nudge eastward towards 495

Intensity of precipitation begins to lighten to the west as storm starts to pull away

Back edge of snow visible on radar, nearing Worcester county

Midnight Saturday:

Storm pulling away, focus of snow up in Maine

Light, leftover flurries Mass. east coast

Accumulation over

HOW MUCH?

1-to-3 inches:

Immediate coastline including Boston through the North Shore, all coming at the very end, very wet and heavy

3-to-5 inches:

West of I-95 to about 495, again very heavy and wet, most accumulation occurring late afternoon through about 8-9 p.m.

5-to-10 inches:

Western Middlesex County, most of Worcester County and a good deal of southern New Hampshire. This is the area where banding is most likely and some overachieving may occur with snow totals

Few final flurries possible South Shore and Cape very late at night as the system wraps up and pulls away, no accumulation expected.

WINDS:

We expect winds to peak along the South Shore, Cape and Islands Saturday afternoon and evening with gusts 35-55 mph out of the north-northeast, changing to north-northwest later in the storm.

Further north along the coastline from Boston through the North Shore and coastal New Hampshire, still gusty but a bit less, 25-45 mph.

Winds will taper off quickly inland.

COASTAL FLOODING:

Tides will be astronomically low, so not expecting any significant coastal flooding issues. High tides occur around 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, slightly before and after the peak of the winds.

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to updates before and during the storm on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston. We’ve got you covered!

