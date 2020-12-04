BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers matchup.
— This will be the 43rd overall meeting between the Pats and the Chargers. New England leads the regular season series 22-14-2 and they also lead the postseason meetings 3-1.
— As Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick has a 6-3 regular season record against the Chargers. He is 3-0 against them in the playoffs.
— Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is 0-2 against New England.
— Belichick has coached 454 games over his career. He’s tied for third-most in NFL history with Tom Landry.
— The Patriots have 17 rushing touchdowns this season, which is third in the NFL behind the Saints (19) and Cardinals (18).
— The Pats offense is ranked fifth in the league in rushing at 149.6 yards per game.
— Patriots running back Damien Harris is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
— Cam Newton leads the Patriots with nine rushing scores this season. He has 67 rushing touchdowns for his career.
— Newton has 41 games with both a passing and a rushing touchdown, the most in NFL history.
— Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd is having a career-year with 35 receptions for 502 yards.
— Joe Thuney has registered 5,183 offensive snaps since he’s come into the league in 2016, the most in the NFL over that span.
— The Patriots defense has 12 interceptions on the season. That’s tied for fourth in the NFL.
— Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had a career-high 13 tackles against the Cardinals last week.
— Devin McCourty has started all 166 games that he’s played in over his career.
— Patriots kicker Nick Folk is the first kicker in NFL history to convert multiple game-winning field goals of 50 or more yards as time expired in a single season. He hit a 51-yard game-winner against the Jets in Week 9 and a 50-yarder against the Cardinals last weekend. Both of those game-winning boots earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
— Folk has made 19 consecutive field goals.
— Jake Bailey is second in the NFL with 45.5 net yards per punt. He has only allowed 38 return yards on the year, which is second in the NFL.