BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers matchup.

— This will be the 43rd overall meeting between the Pats and the Chargers. New England leads the regular season series 22-14-2 and they also lead the postseason meetings 3-1.

— As Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick has a 6-3 regular season record against the Chargers. He is 3-0 against them in the playoffs.

— Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is 0-2 against New England.

— Belichick has coached 454 games over his career. He’s tied for third-most in NFL history with Tom Landry.

— The Patriots have 17 rushing touchdowns this season, which is third in the NFL behind the Saints (19) and Cardinals (18).

— The Pats offense is ranked fifth in the league in rushing at 149.6 yards per game.

— Patriots running back Damien Harris is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

— Cam Newton leads the Patriots with nine rushing scores this season. He has 67 rushing touchdowns for his career.

— Newton has 41 games with both a passing and a rushing touchdown, the most in NFL history.

— Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd is having a career-year with 35 receptions for 502 yards.

— Joe Thuney has registered 5,183 offensive snaps since he’s come into the league in 2016, the most in the NFL over that span.

— The Patriots defense has 12 interceptions on the season. That’s tied for fourth in the NFL.

— Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had a career-high 13 tackles against the Cardinals last week.

— Devin McCourty has started all 166 games that he’s played in over his career.

— Patriots kicker Nick Folk is the first kicker in NFL history to convert multiple game-winning field goals of 50 or more yards as time expired in a single season. He hit a 51-yard game-winner against the Jets in Week 9 and a 50-yarder against the Cardinals last weekend. Both of those game-winning boots earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

— Folk has made 19 consecutive field goals.

— Jake Bailey is second in the NFL with 45.5 net yards per punt. He has only allowed 38 return yards on the year, which is second in the NFL.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for full postgame reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!