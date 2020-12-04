Healthcare Workers From Across Country Arrive At Worcester COVID Field HospitalFriday was orientation day at the DCU Center in Worcester for dozens of medical workers, many from across the country. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

New Hampshire Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Ex-Fiancée In North AndoverA Merrimack, N.H. man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his ex-fiancée.

How Does The COVID Vaccine Work? Doctors Answer Key QuestionsDr. Barry Bloom (Research Professor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health) and Dr. Ruth Karron (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health) spoke with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes about why the vaccine will be effective.

Man Wanted In Shooting Of Trooper Shot, Killed In NYCAndre Sterling, the man wanted for shooting a trooper on Cape Cod, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in New York City early Friday. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Massachusetts Tops 5,000 Newly Reported COVID Cases For 2nd Consecutive DayThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,192 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The state also announced 37 additional deaths.

