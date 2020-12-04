BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,192 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The state also announced 37 additional deaths.
Friday marks the second consecutive day in which the state reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 237,456 while the total number of deaths is 10,674.
There are 1,394 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, an increase of 70 from Thursday. There are 278 patients currently in intensive care.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.44%, an increase from 5.29% on Thursday.
There were 96,701 total new tests reported Friday.
There are an estimated 51,371 active cases in Massachusetts.