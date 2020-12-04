BOSTON (CBS) – The body of a woman found in Florida last week has been positively identified as 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. An autopsy revealed the cause of Finklea’s death was two gunshot wounds.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Finklea, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, has been missing since October 20. She was last seen getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s car.
Zaragoza, who also goes Luis Barbosa, was fatally shot after a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest him on Nov. 5 in Crestview, Florida.
Mass. State Police were able to obtain digital records from Zaragoza’s phone. “A forensic analysis of the cell phone conducted by the troopers revealed a typed note Zaragoza made explaining the events of October 20th. In the note, Mr. Zaragoza detailed his own depression, and stated that when Ms. Finklea was in his car on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford he ‘snapped.’ He went on to type, ‘she is gone,’ and provided turn by turn directions to where Ms. Finklea could be found in Fellsmere, Florida. This information led to the discovery of the deceased,” said the D.A.