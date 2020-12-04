BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Ed Markey called the 15 states without mask mandates “dangerous” on Friday. He held a virtual conference to discuss his Encouraging Masks For All Act, which asks all states to implement a mask mandate for public spaces and when social distancing is not possible.
“Research suggests that universal mask mandates can save more than 100,000 lives in the coming months. We owe that to our healthcare workers and essential employees who have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one putting their health and their safety at risk to make our society run. And we owe it to our flight attendants and our airline employees who go to work every day in one of the greatest vectors for the spread of the coronavirus, especially as people continue to travel against public health guidance during the holiday season,” Markey said.
The act would make an additional $5 billion available to states with mask requirements and authorize $75 million to help states encourage face coverings, provide free masks to residents, and enforce protocol.