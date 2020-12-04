BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a dozen players listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. That includes quarterback Cam Newton, who was limited on Friday for the third straight day with an abdomen injury.
The good news is that everyone on New England’s active roster made the trip to L.A. on Friday. We’ll find out which players won’t be suiting up for Sunday’s tilt a little before 3 p.m. on Sunday — 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Newton shrugged off his injury on Thursday, saying “It’s football.” The quarterback struggled mightily in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, throwing for just 84 yards and two interceptions.
Here are the 12 players that New England listed as questionable against the Chargers:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip)
FB Jakob Johnson (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
The 3-8 Chargers did not rule out any players for Sunday’s game, but linebacker Denzel Perryman is doubtful with a back injury. Running back Kalen Ballage (ankle), corner Casey Hayward Jr. (groin), defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (chest) and receiver Joe Reed are all listed as questionable.
The Patriots will remain out West after Sunday’s game, with their next game Thursday night against the L.A. Rams.
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m., and after the game switch over to TV38 for full postgame reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!