Comments
NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — A Merrimack, N.H. man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his ex-fiancée in 2018. Brian Chevalier changed his plea from not guilty to guilty Friday morning.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said Chevalier killed 49-year-old Wendi Davidson, a single mother-of-two. She was found strangled in the basement of a North Andover home.
Chevalier is accused of fleeing to Mexico where he was arrested a few days after Davidson’s’ death.