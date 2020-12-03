WALTHAM (CBS/AP) – A fire broke out at the site of a controversial holiday lights display in Waltham early Thursday morning.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the back of the vacant administrative building of the former Fernald Center off Trapelo Road just after midnight. They were able to put the fire out pretty quickly.

Just last week, the Waltham Lions Club opened its drive-thru fundraiser light show on the property, which has been vacant for years.

Some have been protesting the display because of the property’s history. The Fernald Center, which moved to Waltham in the late 19th century, became a place where the developmentally disabled, including those with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, were shut away from a society of which they were deemed unfit to be a part.

Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Roger Hebert said the fire was not caused by the light show.

“I have asked that already and not at all, nothing to do with that building at all, their power came from a second unit, so it had nothing to do with that building,” he told reporters.

One firefighter had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

