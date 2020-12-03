CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Jacob Wycoff, WBZ-TV Meteorologist
BOSTON (CBS) – Winter has slammed its brakes after a quick start in October. No snow was recorded in November, but that snowless streak could come to an end for some, especially north and west of Boston by Saturday.

A strong storm system from the south will try to phase with some colder, Arctic air on Saturday.

One possible track of the storm. (WBZ-TV graphic)

The timing of the phasing and the path of the low-pressure center will be crucial in determining how much, if any, snow falls for the higher elevations.

Another possible track for the storm. (WBZ-TV graphic)

At the moment, the snow chances are confined to the Berkshires, Worcester Hills, and into northern New England.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Within the Interstate 495 loop, this storm will fall as mainly rain and a lot of it! Rain totals will range from 1-2 inches, but a few towns will see 2″+.

The wind will also be cranking throughout Saturday and Sunday, in excess of 40-to-50 mph at times.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm. Will it draw down enough cold air where the rain changes over to snow and where does that changeover occur? The WBZ-TV weather team will be watching this closely as the forecast becomes clearer.

