BOSTON (CBS) – Winter has slammed its brakes after a quick start in October. No snow was recorded in November, but that snowless streak could come to an end for some, especially north and west of Boston by Saturday.
A strong storm system from the south will try to phase with some colder, Arctic air on Saturday.
The timing of the phasing and the path of the low-pressure center will be crucial in determining how much, if any, snow falls for the higher elevations.
At the moment, the snow chances are confined to the Berkshires, Worcester Hills, and into northern New England.
Within the Interstate 495 loop, this storm will fall as mainly rain and a lot of it! Rain totals will range from 1-2 inches, but a few towns will see 2″+.
The wind will also be cranking throughout Saturday and Sunday, in excess of 40-to-50 mph at times.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with this storm. Will it draw down enough cold air where the rain changes over to snow and where does that changeover occur? The WBZ-TV weather team will be watching this closely as the forecast becomes clearer.