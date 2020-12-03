BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts experienced the highest single-day total number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and public health officials warn that number could continue to climb in the coming weeks and months.

At my urgent care in Chelsea, we test a lot of people who come through our doors, and a greater percentage are testing positive. There are more and more people having difficulty breathing and COVID pneumonia reminiscent of the spring. Hospitals around the state are seeing the same thing, too.

On top of that, we’re starting to see some cases of the flu, which is only going to make matters worse for our healthcare system. So, if you haven’t gotten a flu shot, do it right away.

The reason we are seeing another surge in cases is, unfortunately, many people are not heeding the warnings about what we all need to do to keep this virus from spreading like gangbusters.

We told people to avoid travel and family gatherings around Thanksgiving, but many people ignored that message and hopped on planes or celebrated with loved ones. Unfortunately, we’re likely to see more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rise as a result.

So please, as Christmas and other holidays approach, stay home. Don’t travel. Don’t go to parties, even small ones. Don’t go to religious services, if you can help it. We can get through what is likely to be the darkest period of this pandemic if we just buckle down and do what we need to protect one another.

And a vaccine is right around the corner.

We may start vaccinating high-risk people in just a couple of weeks.

Wouldn’t it be a shame to get sick or get an elderly family member sick in the few months before a vaccine becomes widely available?

We’re almost there. Don’t let your guard down now.