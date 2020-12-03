BOSTON (CBS) — Rex Burkhead is in good spirits after undergoing surgery on Tuesday. The Patriots running back provided a quick update on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, saying he’s already on the road to recovery.
Burkhead is done for the season after tearing his ACL against the Houston Texans two weeks ago. He was sporting a giant brace on his right leg — and a huge smile — in his Instagram post Wednesday.
“Successful surgery Tuesday and on the road to recovery now!” his post read. “Rockin my @teamjackfoundation ‘Twice The Fight’ shirt for the Hoffman family! Check out the E60 story this Friday at 8ET on ESPN2.”
Burkhead has long been associated with the Team Jack Foundation, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer research. It was started by the family of Jack Hoffman, a young Nebraska boy who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Burkhead became close with Jack and his family during his college days with the Cornhuskers, and continues to support the foundation. He has worn Team Jack cleats during the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” weekend the last several years.
The running back was one of New England’s most productive offensive players this season, with his six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) the second-most on the team. He amassed 274 rushing yards while adding 192 receiving yards off 25 catches for the year, his fourth season in New England.