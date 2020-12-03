BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots bolstered their linebacking corps on Thursday, signing Jack Cichy off waivers. Cichy had been waived by Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
The Athletic’s Greg Auman first reported the news.
Former Bucs linebacker Jack Cichy, waived by Tampa Bay on Wednesday, was claimed today by the Patriots.
Cichy, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s been used almost exclusively on special teams, and he has been on the field for just under 60 percent of the Bucs’ special teams snaps this season. Cichy has taken zero defensive snaps in 2020, after taking one in 2019 and six as a rookie in 2018.
Injuries have limited Cichy to just 15 games in three NFL seasons. Cichy was a productive linebacker in college, registering 120 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses in his sophomore and junior seasons.