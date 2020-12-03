Cam Newton On Abdomen Injury: 'It's Football'Cam Newton was a limited participant at practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday, due to an abdomen injury.

NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike CugnoThe AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.

Patriots Sign Linebacker Jack Cichy Off Waivers From BuccaneersThe Patriots bolstered their linebacking corps on Thursday, signing Jack Cichy off waivers. Cichy had been waived by Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Red Sox Reportedly Express Interest In Outfielder Eddie RosarioEddie Rosario was non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins this week, and the Red Sox have reportedly expressed some interest in the offensively gifted outfielder.

Bruins Have Explored Playing Outdoor Games At Fenway Park, Other VenuesThe Bruins have explored playing some of their home games at Fenway Park this season, as long as it means getting fans back in the stands.