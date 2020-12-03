Comments (2)
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Health officials ordered a New Bedford bar to shut down after repeated COVID-19 violations.
The New Bedford Health Department issued a cease and desist order to The Bar on Dartmouth Street.
The order came for the establishment’s third COVID violation. Owners of The Bar were fined $2,500 and ordered to close effective immediately until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.
Health officials fined The Bar $300 on October 14 for servicing alcohol without food and for failure for employees to wear a mask.
Just over a month later, a $600 fine was issued for employees not wearing masks.
Repeated “Covid” violations? You mean, a fine without a statute, from which a business is closed due to a single cell “pathogen” that defeats one’s income? You jerks at WBZ better get with the program and start asking the questions that shutdown Governor Charlie Parker, that tall basketball playing fraud. It’s time to fine the health officials and throw their masks and gowns into Boston Harbor.
See comment above