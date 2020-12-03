Belichick On Newton's Injury Status: 'If There's An Adjustment We Need To Make, We'll Make It'Could Cam Newton miss Sunday's game?

Ravens' Loss Gives Patriots' Playoff Chances A BoostThe Ravens lost on Wednesday. That helps the Patriots' playoff hopes ever so slightly.

Nick Folk Is Once Again Your AFC Special Teams Player Of The WeekFor the second time this season, Patriots kicker Nick Folk has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cam Newton Pops Up On Patriots Injury Report For First Time This SeasonNew England's injury report has been pretty bountiful each week this season, but quarterback Cam Newton was never among those injured players. That changed on Wednesday.

Celtics To Open Season Vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo On Dec. 23Circle the date on your calendar, Celtics fan. A tip-off date is upon us.