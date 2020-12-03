Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Thursday morning following a tour of the field hospital being deployed at the DCU Center in Worcester.
You can watch it live at approximately 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above, or on WBZ-TV.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant Major Gen. Gary Keefe, MEMA director Samantha Phillips, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and others during the tour.
As of last week, UMass Memorial Medical Center was running at 85% capacity. The number of COVID-19 patients had more than doubled from 30 to 70 in November.