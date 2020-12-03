Worcester Field Hospital To Be Much Different For Second COVID SurgeThe field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester will be much different for the second COVID surge.

'We Need You': Health Care And Social Workers Urged To 'Step Up' And Help At Field HospitalsSec. Sudders made a plea for health care and social workers to "step up" and apply to work at field hospitals being set up in the state.

'We Want This To Be The Final Surge': State's Second Field Hospital To Open In LowellMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state will be constructing a second field hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state.