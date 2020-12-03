WORCESTER (CBS) — Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders made a plea for health care and social workers to “step up” and apply to work at field hospitals being set up in the state.
Sudders and other state leaders spoke after touring the field hospital being constructed at Worcester’s DCU Center. A second field hospital is being set up in Lowell, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.
“The most critical component of a field hospital is the staffing,” Sudders said. “The opening of this site provides an opportunity for trained clinicians and health care workers and ancillary workers, including social workers, to put their knowledge, compassion and commitment to work.”
Massachusetts reported more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday alone. But because the surge is happening all over the country – not just in the northeast as it did in the spring – Sudders said it’s been more difficult to get extra health care staff.
She is asking for advanced practitioners, nurses, PAs, Certified Nurse Assistants, doctors, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, social workers, registration representatives and observation assistants to apply for these positions by clicking here.
Anyone interest in working at the future Lowell field hospital can apply at lowellgeneralresponds.com
“If you have the skills, the ability, the can-do attitude and have time to work in a hospital, we need you,” Sudders said. “Now is the time to step up, serve your neighbors, your community, your loved ones, and the Commonwealth.”