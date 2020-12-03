Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A mischievous member of the Massachusetts State Police is back on patrol. The agency shared in a Facebook post Wednesday night that “Statie’ the elf has returned for the holiday season.
Statie is an “Elf On The Shelf,” tasked with keeping a watchful eye on things in the Commonwealth for Santa Claus while also stirring up some trouble himself.
State Police introduced “Statie” in 2016 and chronicled his adventures that included making snow angels on the job, his attempt to steal medals and his day in a holding cell.
