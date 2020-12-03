Nick Folk Is Once Again Your AFC Special Teams Player Of The WeekFor the second time this season, Patriots kicker Nick Folk has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cam Newton Pops Up On Patriots Injury Report For First Time This SeasonNew England's injury report has been pretty bountiful each week this season, but quarterback Cam Newton was never among those injured players. That changed on Wednesday.

Celtics To Open Season Vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo On Dec. 23Circle the date on your calendar, Celtics fan. A tip-off date is upon us.

NFL Week 13 NFC North Picks: Vikings 'Going To Make The Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North, but the Vikings are looking more and more like a Wild Card team.

Kemba Walker Bummed He'll Miss Start Of Season, But Says Knee Is Starting To Feel BetterKemba Walker was upbeat on Wednesday despite the fact that he'll have to miss the start of next season.