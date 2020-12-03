BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton was a limited participant at practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday, due to an abdomen injury.
Newton is part of a busy injury report, along with 11 of his teammates. But given his high profile and the importance of his position, his placement on that list obviously draws an inordinate amount of attention.
As for how he’s feeling, Newton didn’t give much away when speaking with reporters.
“I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling,” Newton said Thursday when asked about his injury. “Just got to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say, and just keep getting treatment.”
When asked if the injury was something new or part of the regular wear and tear of the season, Newton downplayed the mater.
“It’s football,” he said.
Newton appeared on the injury report on Wednesday for the first time all season, listed as a limited participant at practice.
The Patriots will travel to Los Angeles this weekend for the first of two games in five days. They’ll play the Chargers on Sunday and remain in L.A. for practice before facing the Rams on Thursday.
The complete injury report from Thursday is below.
PATRIOTS
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip)
FB Jakob Johnson (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
CHARGERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin)
DT Justin Jones (not injury related)
LB Denzel Perryman (back)
WR Joe Reed (ribs)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle)
DE Joey Bosa (shin)
CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot)
DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest)
FULL AVAILABILITY
T Bryan Bulaga (illness)
P Ty Long (right hip)
G Trai Turner (ankle)
WR Mike Williams (not injury related)