BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton popped up on New England’s injury report on Thursday with an abdomen injury, the first time the quarterback has been listed on the report all season. Could his status for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles be in jeopardy?
We won’t know that until Sunday, of course, because Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t about to shed any kind of light on Newton’s injury situation Thursday morning.
“We’ll update it throughout the week here, and depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” Belichick told reporters during his morning video conference.
Newton hasn’t missed any games due to injury this season, though he did miss Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. He had a rough time in Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals, throwing a pair of picks and accumulating just 84 yards through the air, and he took several hard hits throughout the contest.
The quarterback won’t have much time between New England’s next two games, either. The Patriots visit the Chargers on Sunday and then have another game in L.A. against the Rams on Thursday. We should get a better feel for Newton’s ailment when the Pats hit the practice field on Thursday.