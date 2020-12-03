Comments
NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A 78-year-old woman crashed her car into the front window of a Panera Bread building in North Andover on Thursday morning.
At around 11 a.m., police said they received calls about car crashing into the Panera Bread location on Peters Street in North Andover. After getting to the site, officers reported that a 2017 Cadillac Escalade had gone through the front window of the building after hitting two other vehicles.
Police have identified the driver as a 78-year-old woman from Andover.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no injuries reported at the scene and no charges have been issued. The building is being assessed for structural damage.
The crash remains under investigation.
Smaller cars are so much easier to park.